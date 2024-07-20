UP's Kashi Vishwanath Temple Prepared To Welcome Devotees, Kanwariyas During Shravan

Varanasi: The revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has made special arrangements for the darshan of devotees and kanwariyas on the first Monday of Shravan this year, which falls on July 22.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, said that a large number of devotees are expected to arrive this year and therefore all the preparations have been made keeping that in mind.

"The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi is completely ready for the convenience of devotees during the month of Sawan. There will be tight security arrangements. It is estimated that about 1.5 crore devotees will visit Kashi Vishwanath temple this year. The number of devotees may increase tremendously as there are five Mondays in the month of Shravan this year," said Mishra.

Huge crowds of devotees flock to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple every year as it is considered to be the most prominent Jyotirlinga among the twelve Jyotirlingas.

The Temple CEO further said that in view of the huge number of devotees, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has also made preparations by taking full care of the security and convenience of the devotees. "The administration has made three-tier security arrangements for security. All four gates of Kashi Vishwanath Temple will remain open so that the devotees do not face any problems. Devotees can enter from any gate. This year, special care is being taken to ensure that people do not face any problem in darshan," said Mishra.

Notably, Mahadev (Lord Shiva) will appear in different forms on all Mondays of Shravan month in Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

With five auspicious Mondays of Shravan month, this year, Baba Vishwanath will be adorned in different forms every Monday.

Shivamay Kashi will appear in different colours and in different forms on all Mondays of Shravan month with his family, Mata Parvati, Kartikeya, and Ganesh. Speaking about the ongoing preparations, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said that this year, Baba will be decorated in his different forms on all five Mondays of Sawan. Devotees coming to see Baba will be able to see the following forms of Shri Kashi Vishwanath.

On the very first Monday of Shravan, on July 22, a moving idol of Baba Vishwanath will be decorated. On Monday, July 29, Baba Vishwanath will be decorated in the form of Gauri Shankar.

On the third Monday, August 5, Baba Vishwanath will astonish devotees with his Ardhanarishwar form of decoration. On the fourth Monday, August 12, Baba Vishwanath will be adorned with Rudraksha.

On the last Monday of Shravan, August 19, also on the occasion of Shravan Purnima, Baba Vishnwanth will be decorated in the form of Shankar Parvati Ganesh.

Shravan is Lord Mahadev's favourite month. This year, Shravan will begin on Monday, July 22 and end on Monday, August 19, lasting for 29 days. —ANI