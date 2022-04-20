UP's Health Services In Bad Shape, CM Only Concerned About Staying In Power: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Health services in Uttar Pradesh are in a very bad shape due to the neglect of the BJP government which has given private hospitals an opportunity to loot people during the Covid crisis, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Saturday.

In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath''s New Delhi visit on Friday, Yadav said BJP leaders are only concerned about staying in power.

"There is no control of the government on private hospitals. The black marketing of medicines and injections continues unabated. Corona curfew and lack of oxygen has added to the woes of the people," the SP chief was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the party.

Yadav said the condition of the health system is such that a serious patient was carried on a cot for eight kilometres to the hospital in Tilovgaon village in Mirzapur.

Under the BJP rule, serious patients are not even getting ambulances, he claimed.

The SP government had started the 108 ambulance service but it was ruined by the BJP. There have also been shameful incidents like the one involving a patient being taken to a hospital in Kanpur on a handcart and a garbage truck used to carry a dead body, the former chief minister said. "Private hospitals have left no stone unturned to forcibly rob patients during the Corona crisis. Patients were allowed to die by shutting off oxygen at Paras Hospital in Agra," he claimed, stressing the rates fixed by the government for treatment and sale of essential medicines were not followed anywhere.

Attacking the chief minister, Yadav said: "The chief minister was busy in talks with his top leadership in Delhi and people were suffering in the state. Instead of connecting with the pain and suffering of the people, BJP is busy only in staying in power. This is the democracy of BJP."

Adityanath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday. Later, he also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda. On Thursday, the chief minister had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. —PTI