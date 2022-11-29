UP's first woman police commissioner is Laxmi Singh

Lucknow (The Hawk): The Uttar Pradesh government made a significant personnel change on Monday night when it appointed new Police Commissioners for the three newly constituted commissionerates and transferred the Police Commissioners of Varanasi and Noida.

Laxmi Singh, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Lucknow area, has been nominated by the state government as Noida's first female police commissioner.

Alok Singh, who has been assigned to the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters in Lucknow, would be replaced by her.

Satish Ganesh, the police commissioner for Varanasi, has been transferred to the DGP headquarters, and he has been replaced by Ashok Mutha Jain, the additional director general of police (ADG), who was waiting.

Preetinder Singh, the IG (Prisons), will be the Police Commissioner of Agra, while Ajay Mishra, the IG, who was also waiting, will be the first Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad.

Ramit Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Bareilly, has been appointed as the first Police Commissioner of Prayagraj, and Tarun Gaba, IG (Home), has been transferred to the Lucknow area.

Keshav Kumar, the Additional Police Commissioner for Agra, will be replaced by Prashant Verma, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Ayodhya, as the SP for Bahraich.

The new SSP for Ayodhya will be Muniraj from Ghaziabad.

Shailesh Pandey, the SSP for Prayagraj, will take on the same role in Mathura in place of SP Abhishek Yadav (Intelligence).

Prabhakar Chaudhary, an Agra SSP, is appointed Commandant of the Sitapur Pradeshik Armed Constabulary.

