UP's Fatehgarh Records Lowest Minimum Temp Of 8.5 Degrees C

Pune: Night temperatures were above normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Konkan and Goa, and Marathwada.

Night temperatures were appreciably above normal in some parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, east and west Madhya Pradesh, madhya Maharashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat state and east Rajasthan.

Night temperatures were also above normal in remaining parts of Assam, Meghalya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, west Rajasthan and Telangana.

Night temperatures were markedly above normal in remaining parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat state.

Night temperatures were below normal in some parts of Bihar, Vidarbha, Telangana and south interior Karnataka.

Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Odisha, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu.

The lowest minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Fatehgarh in east Uttar Pradesh.

Thunder squall accompanied with hail very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Rain or thundershowers occurred at many places in Jammu and Kashmir as well as at a few places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Punjab, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mainly dry weather prevailed in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Lakshadweep. UNI