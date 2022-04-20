UP's DVVNL Focusing On Speedy Repair Of Faults For 24-Hour Electricity

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh government-owned discom Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) is focusing on speedy repair of breakdown and faults in infrastructure to ensure round-the-clock electricity supply in its distribution areas, a top official of the discom said Monday.

To reduce faults in transformers, mechanism at sub-stations is also being geared up, DVVNL Managing Director S K Verma said. The discom provides services in 21 southern and central districts of Uttar Pradesh.

"While the efficiency of staff engaged in repair of breakdown and fault is being increased through intensive training, sound infrastructure is being ensured," he said.

In 2017-18, 56 new sub-stations were established, while in 2018-19, 74 were set up for improving power supply, he said.

He said they are also replacing cables with aerial bundled cables in areas with more than 1,000 population to check power theft.

The problem of overloading in the transformers caused owing to new connections given in some pockets of rural areas, is in the process of rectification.

According to Verma, the discom has topped in recovery of revenue in March by 90 per cent realisation of revenue and is committed to batter the revenue realisation record.

He said that with 84 per cent realisation of revenue in the last financial year, the discom is at number two in the state.

"Our target is number one position in the state and for that we are catapulting the revenue realisation in the current financial year," Verma said. To achieve the goal, the umbrella of bill realisation centre has been increased. Not only the facility for depositing bills at e-suvidha centres has been extended but Jan Suvidha Kendra and ration shops of every gram Panchayat have been connected with the system of the department, he added.

He expects a boost in the revenue realisation, since now consumer would not have to travel far, for depositing his bill, he stated.