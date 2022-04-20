UP's Dacoit-Politician Nexus To Unravel In Dhulia's Next Thriller

New Delhi: Cold-blooded killings, political ambitions and the dramatic encounter of dreaded dacoit Dadua, known as the Veerappan of the North, will be the theme of a new Bollywood thriller to be directed by filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The film aims to unravel the unholy dacoit-politician nexus in Uttar Pradesh. It will also highlight the action-packed career of Uttar Pradesh''s most talked about encounter specialist, Amitabh Yash, who killed Dadua and his entire gang in the forests of Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh (MP) on July 22, 2007.

The film is based on the true account of the encounter written by Amitabh Yash''s father Ramyash Singh, a famous police officer from Bihar.

Amitabh Yash, who now heads the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police, told that Dhulia met him several times during the past two years to discuss the police strategy behind the killing of Dadua and his 10 gang members.

"Since the 80s, Dadua was a synonym for terror in the entire Chambal and Banda area bordering UP and MP. The government launched its biggest ever hunt in over three decades to nab him. It was fortunate, that I as SSP, along with my team finally got him (Dadua) eliminated," said Amitabh Yash, who has more than 100 ''encounters'' to his credit.

In the ravines of Chambal stretching upto Chitrakoot, Dadua was perceived as a Robinhood even though over 200 crimes were registered against his gang. The dacoit, it is said, used to distribute a portion of the gang''s looted wealth among the poor villagers.

The police dossier on him reveals that Dadua also interfered in the electoral process. Records say that since 1984, the dacoit issued diktats, which were read out in village after village, to vote in favour of candidates endorsed by him. Those who did not adhere to his diktats were brutally murdered. Little wonder then that Dadua''s brother Bal Kumar became an MP from Mirzapur in UP in 2009 and his son Veer Singh became a Samajwadi Party MLA (2012-2017) from Karvi in UP.

Amitabh Yash said he had heard that the film''s cast was being finalised. While Shah Rukh Khan had been approached for the role of Amitabh Yash, Irrfan Khan may be seen playing Dadua on the screen. Sources said Dhulia may announce the film soon.