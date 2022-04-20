UP's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 5,16,616 With 2,390 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh''s COVID-19 case count mounted to 5,16,616 on Wednesday with 2,390 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 7,441 with 29 more fatalities, officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 21,954, they said.

"The state reported 2,390 new cases in the past 24 hours, while 2,529 people were discharged during the same period," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The state has 21,954 active cases and the number of those who recovered from the infection is 4,87,221, he said.

Twenty-nine more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 7,441.

The state has a recovery rate of 94.31 per cent, Prasad said, adding that with a fresh wave of COVID-19 in Delhi, the health department appeals to people of the state to remain cautious.

On Tuesday, 1,21,362 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested till date stands at over 1.73 crore, he said.

Prasad said the second phase of targeted sampling in the state will start from November 19 and continue till November 30.

"Under this campaign, people in urban slums, temporary jails, child homes, old age homes, Nari Niketan, small vendors and teachers will be covered and their samples will be taken for testing. The first phase of the campaign was run between October 29 and November 12," he said. —PTI