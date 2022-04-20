UP's Covid-19 Tally Inches To 5,000 Mark With 70 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: The Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh was just four short of 5000 mark on Wednesday with inclusion of 70 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Of the 4996 cases in the stats, 1955 were active while 2918 have recovered and 123 people have succumbed to it so far, confirmed State Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad here today.

There are 2132 people in the isolation ward of the Covid hospital and 12,427 in the quarantine facility.

The number of tests for the first time crossed 7,000 mark on Tuesday with 7179 tests along with 585 pool tests in which 65 pool were found positive.

Mr Prasad said that strict monitoring of the migrant workers on home quarantine is underway as the number of positive cases spiked in the state after these migrants were detected positive in large numbers. "During survey of the quarantine migrant workers by the Asha Bahus , it was found that 629 have symptoms of the total 5.36 lakh screened during house to house survey," he said. With the help of the Arogaya Setu App, the health department contacted 23,780 people who received alert in which 71 were found admitted in the hospital with positive of Covid 19 , 41 have recovered from the virus and 326 are in the quarantine. Similarly, 83,804 health teams screened the area of hotspots and other places by visiting 66,64,024 houses and checked the health of 3,38,07,714 people. Meanwhile, the UP government has asked the authorities to increase the capacity of the quarantine centres to accommodate 15 lakh people while the beds in the Covid hospitals would be around one lakh by the end of this month. "Every day around 2 lakh migrants are returning to the state by trains, buses or other means band they would be kept in the quarantine shelters if required," said an official. UNI