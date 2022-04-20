UP's Covid-19 Cases Fall Below 100 For First Time In Nearly Four Months

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed the steepest decline in the number of fresh cases as the state logged new infections below 100 for the first time in nearly four months. The state reported 93 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the lowest daily-case count for the state since March 1.

The recovery rate now stands at a good 99 per cent. Continuing the downward trend, Uttar Pradesh recorded another significant drop in the daily Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases against the total tests done — on Monday as it dipped to 0.04 per cent, the lowest so far.

This rate was at its highest at 16.84 per cent on April 24 and now remains even lower from the phase when the first Covid-19 wave was controlled.

The active Covid-19 caseload in the most populous State has also been reduced to 2,032 out of which nearly 1,400 people are in home isolation. Ramping up the daily testing to detect the virus has helped in the fight against the second wave. True to the spirit of the 'trace, test, and treat' policy, as many as 2,28,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which nearly 1.30 lakh were RT PCR examinations. Uttar Pradesh has tested as many as 5,93,31,655 samples for the novel coronavirus infection so far.

A total of 50.09 lakh persons became fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 in UP. On July 5, as many as 8.68 lakh vaccine doses were given. So far, the State has administered a total number of 3.35 crore doses. UP is the fourth State in the country where more than 50 lakh persons have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to encourage online slot booking to facilitate vaccination. People can register for vaccination through Common Service Centers in villages.

In a bid to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of the life-saving fluid which became scarce amid the second Covid wave across the country, Uttar Pradesh has ramped up its oxygen production as 138 out of the 528 sanctioned plants have become functional.

The government is currently working on war footing to get all plants functional by August 15.