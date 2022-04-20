UP's Bahraich Records Lowest Min Temp Of 4.4 Degrees C

Pune: The lowest minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bahraich in east Uttar Pradesh.

Night temperatures were above normal in some parts of Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka as well as in remaining parts of Assam, Meghalaya, east Rajasthan, Gujarat, madhya Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Some parts of east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, madhya Maharashtra as well as in remaining parts of west Rajasthan, it was appreciably above normal.

Night temperatures were markedly above normal in some parts of west Rajasthan, and Saurashtra and Kutch.

Night temperatures were below normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

It was below normal in remaining parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and south interior Karnataka.

Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and south interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

During next 24 hours, strong wind with speed reaching up to 45-55 kmph very likely over western parts of northwest and westcentral Arabian Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

At 0830 hrs Monday, Bahraich had 25 meter visibility whereas 50 meter visibility was recorded at Gorakhpur.

The places of Ambala, Ludhiana, Fursatganj and Kailashahar had 200 meter visibility.

Cold wave condition was observed in isolated parts over Odisha.

Dense fog was observed in isolated parts over east Uttar Pradesh.

Rain or thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and west Rajasthan.

Mainly dry weather prevailed in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and east Rajasthan.

—UNI