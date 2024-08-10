Uorfi Javed's show 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' to be out on this date

Premiering on August 23, the series delves into Uorfi's life beyond social media, showcasing her rise to fame from her humble beginnings in Lucknow to becoming a social media sensation and entrepreneur.

Mumbai: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed is all set to come up with a web show 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar'.

The show will be out on Prime Video on August 23.

As per a press note shared by the streaming giant, 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' series "bares the raw, unvarnished truth about Uorfi's life outside of social media, her arduous journey, overcoming countless hurdles, her rise to fame, her relentless pursuit of fame and fortune, and the intricate dynamics of her dysfunctional family life."

Sharing what the audience can expect from the show, said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, "Stories of resilience and ambition will always find resonance with the audience, and Uorfi's journey from an ordinary girl in Lucknow to one of the most recognisable faces of the country is nothing short of inspiring. Her story is defined by her unwavering determination and passion to carve her unique path in the world of fashion and entertainment as she ascends from her humble beginnings to becoming a social media sensation and a serious entrepreneur."



Sandeep Kukreja is directing the show.

Earlier this year Uorfi made her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2'. It was directed by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film explores the multifaceted realities of the Internet age.

