Unweaving The Rainbow: When Science Meets Spirituality Under The Sun

Rishikesh: "Spirituality deals with the truths of the metaphysical world, just as chemistry and other natural sciences deal with the truths of the physical world"...the citation from Swami Vivekanda's work was conflated at the world's first symposium on 'Role of Meditation in Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD's), here on Saturday.

The conference organised by the All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) amplified a wonderful synthesis, when science holding hands with spirituality, was seen as a unique step that espoused an orientalistic approach.

The cardiology department at AIIMS announced here that after several researches, it has concluded that cardiovascular diseases are preventable through meditation, yoga and a healthy lifestyle. Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at St Francis Hospital, Memphis US, Indranill Basu Ray underlined, "Researches (age group between 18-80) have shown that heart patients, who start practicsing yoga and meditation earlier (after their first attack), have successfully reduced the chances of a second attack by 20-40 per cent, from that of 12 per cent. "It is also believed that following a healthier diet and lifestyle could further lead a passage for another bypass, which would solve this chronic illness completely," maintained Mr Ray, who is also a professor at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

President and spiritual head of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, a spiritual institution based in Rishikesh, Swami Chidanand Saraswati welcomed this step and apprised, "It is a huge step towards a healthier future. "After our Prime Minister Modi spread the Indian traditional practice of yoga worldwide, now we have connected both science and spiritualism together to cure heart ailments," he said, adding ''all the diseases are somehow related to our mental well-being. If our inner self is not at peace, then even our body will suffer.'' Head of Cardiology Department, Bhanu Duggal informed the media, "Owing to their stressful life, more youngsters in their working age are now prone to CVD, which adversely affects our economy and demography." An international study published by Elsevier in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology had revealed in 2018 that the death rate due to CVDs declined by a significant 41 per cent in the US between 1990 and 2016, whereas in India, it rose by around 34 per cent from 155.7 to 209.1 deaths per one lakh population in the same period. UNI