Unseasonal rains, heavy rains caused heavy losses to wheat, mustard, gram, farmers' crisis increased

New Delhi: Rabi crops like wheat, mustard and gram can be damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms happening in different parts of the country, especially in North India. The hail storm in South Haryana has caused heavy damage to the wheat and mustard crop. Gyanendra Pratap Singh, director of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), told IANS that unseasonal rain and strong wind will cause the standing crop of wheat to fall, causing crop yields. Will affect.

He said that till now only the wheat crop is getting reports of damage from Haryana, but the crop has matured, so wherever there will be hailstorm or the standing crop will fall in the fields due to the strong wind, there will be damage.

Jagraj Dandi, joint director in the Haryana government, told IANS that the mustard crop has more damage than wheat. He told that reports of wheat and mustard crops getting spoiled in many districts including Mahendragarh, Rewari, Rohtak.

When asked how much damage has been done to the crop, he said that no data can be given at this time. In this regard, when Girdawari will be there and its report will be known only then it will be known. On the other hand, the farmers' organizations have demanded the Haryana government to compensate the farmers by making the damage to the crop due to hailstorm and rain in the state. According to agricultural scientists, gram and mustard have suffered more than wheat.

Another agricultural expert told that at this time the gram and mustard crop is ready to ripen completely, but in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, the gram crop is ready and coming to the market. He said that the mustard crop will suffer heavy losses due to unseasonal rains, while the gram crop will also be affected.

Due to western disturbance, there is unseasonal rain and hailstorm in many parts of the country including North India. According to Skymet, heavy rains and snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh. Rain and snowfall have also been recorded at some places in Uttarakhand and Ladakh. In Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and parts of western Uttar Pradesh, there has been heavy rains along with hail.

In Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms were also seen. In Chhattisgarh and Bihar, there has been rain in some places. Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that due to wheat hailstorm and strong wind, the wheat crop may be damaged, although there is no report of much damage at the moment and they still hope that there will be a record production of wheat in this country.

According to the second advance production estimate for the crop year 2019-20, released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare last month, a record 10.62 million tonnes of wheat has been estimated to be produced in the country. At the same time, the production of gram is estimated to be 112.2 lakh tonnes and that of mustard is 91.10 lakh tonnes.

