UNSC welcomes major political achievement in Libya

United Nations: The UN Security Council (UNSC) has welcomed a major achievement in Libya and called the development a milestone in the war-torn country's political process.

Through a presidential statement issued on Tuesday, the Council "welcomes the agreement reached by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum on a new unified interim executive authority charged with leading the country to elections", reports Xinhua news agency.

On February 5, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) voted for a new Prime Minister and a Presidency Council in the UN-sponsored talks in Geneva.

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah was selected as the Prime Minister and Mohammad Younes Menfi as President of the Council.

The new authority will present a fresh government to the House of Representatives within 21 days.

"The Security Council calls on the interim executive authority to agree swiftly on the formation of a new, inclusive government, as set out in the roadmap agreed by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, and to make the necessary preparations ahead of national presidential and parliamentary elections planned for December 24, 2021.

"The Security Council further calls on the interim executive authority to improve services and launch a comprehensive national reconciliation process," the statement said.

The Council called on all parties to implement the October 23, 2020 ceasefire agreement in full and urged member states to respect and support the full implementation of the agreement, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without further delay.

The UNSC called for "full compliance" with the arms embargo by all member states, in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions, according to the statement.

"The Security Council underlines the importance of a credible and effective Libyan-led Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism under UN auspices and welcomes the critical steps towards UN support for the mechanism through the swift deployment of a UN advance team to Libya. The Security Council looks forward to receiving proposals on the tasks and scale of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism from the Secretary-General," it said.

"The Security Council recognizes the important role of neighbouring countries and regional organisations in support of UN efforts.

"The Security Council reaffirms its strong commitment to the UN-facilitated Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process and to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya."

