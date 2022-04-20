UNSC to discuss pandemic coronavirus on Thursday

Geneva: United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold talks on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Thursday.

"The meeting on the situation around COVID-19 is scheduled for Thursday," a diplomatic source told news agency Sputnik.

Last week, nine member states of the Security Council requested to discuss the global health emergency caused by the coronavirus and its impact on the UN operations across the world. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres later confirmed that he is going to brief the Security Council on the matter.

The work committee will be hoping for a UNSC resolution on the pandemic coronavirus. There are currently two drafts in the circulation -- one among permanent members and other among non permanent members, sources said.

A resolution could galvanize the global community towards a response coalesced around international security against COVID-19, experts opined.

