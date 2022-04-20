UNSC holds first meeting on coronavirus pandemic

United Nations: United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held its first ever meeting on the pandemic coronavirus on Friday via video conferencing.

"First meeting held by the UNSC on the pandemic COVIDー19 was just held. The UNSC was briefed by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. DR fully supports the UNSC all for immediate ceasefire around the world" Dominican Republic Mission to the UNSC said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Gutterres told the group which was holding its first meeting on the new coronavirus that the engagement of the Security Council will be critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A signal of unity and resolve from the Council would count for a lot at this anxious time," he said.

UNI