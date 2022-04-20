Unrest Prevails In BJP Over Organisational Polls

The ruling BJP currently completing a herculean task of State Mandal unit organisation poll facing lot of unrest in its rank and file.

The party is facing a coup by self-styled leaders, who are engaging in infighting and sloganeering, forcing it to delay the process of inner democracy, scheduled to be completed before October 31.

According to party Election observers, Election process is extended till Nov 5 as out of total 73 party Mandal unit in the election could be complete in 50 Mandal till Thursday.

The chaotic state of affairs and shouting of slogans took place at Kotkhai, Rampur and Rohru Mandal polls.

The counter claim of victory and alleged rigging were made by the various candidates during the election process.

This forced the party to show door to seven office bearers and frontal leaders in Rohru Mandal by BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti.

The infighting came forth in the election process of Rampur Mandal, as the fight for dominance became visible in the public.

After the complaint made by 90 booth In-charges in Mahsu district, Election In-charge Ratan Pal Singh decided to halt the election process for Rampur Mandal.

In a statement issued here in this regard, Mr Singh said that he decided to stop the process after having number of complaints about election process.

Complaints are alleging that self style party leaders are making false claims of victory flouting party constitutional process.

Press release issued today said that process was stopped after getting so many complaints by the booth In-charges.

Party sources on condition of anonymity said that present tussle is fierce battle of dominance between a Cabinet Minister, a senior party legislature and a powerful official of Chief Minister Office.

Ratan Pal Singh said that effort is being made to sort out the issue after consulting. He said that election process will be completed according to the party constitution soon.

Party Election In-charge of Rampur Mandal Shrikant on Thursday declared Naresh Chauhan as the president of Rampur Mandal.

Incumbent president of Rampur Mandal Shashi Bhushan Shayam along with his supporters vehemently opposed the fairness of Election and declaration of Mr Chauhan as new president. Jubilant faction led by Mr. Chauhan also addressed press conference at Rampur yesterday.

The rebellion among the party factions and open defying of the party dictate also hit the performance of BJP in the recent by-election in the state.

