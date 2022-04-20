Unprecedented traffic ''downs'' MoCA website on eve of rescue ops

New Delhi: Unprecedented internet traffic on the eve of one of the largest air rescue operations in the world brought ''down'' the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation''s website on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the ministry said that NIC is working on to fix the glitch caused. "Details regarding evacuation flights will be put up on the Air India website soon. Kindly check there directly. Our apologies for the inconvenience caused," the ministry tweeted

India will commence one of the world''s largest air rescue operations from May 7, when Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express will start the first phase of the mission. As per the plans, these two airlines will operate 64-flights in seven days to bring back 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries.

--IANS