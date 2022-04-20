Unprecedented Security In Place In Lucknow For Modi's Lucknow Visit

Lucknow: Massive security arrangements have been put in place in the Uttar Pradesh capital ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Wednesday.

Special Protection Group(SPG) has taken over the security in the Lok Bhawan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to unveil a statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary. During his around two-hour-long visit, Mr Modi will attend a single programme at the Lok Bhawan, opposite the state assembly where he will first inaugurate the 25 feet bronze statue of late Prime Minister and then lay the foundation for a medical university to be named after Vajpayee.

According to officials here on Tuesday, PM Modi would reach Lucknow airport at around 1430 hours and from there he will go to the La Martiniere College ground by an Army chopper. He will reach Lok Bhawan at around 1500 hours and after staying there for around 90 minutes, he will leave from Lucknow at around 1700 hours. Mr Modi will also deliver a 25-minute speech. UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on the occasion along with other state ministers and senior officials. The district authorities continued suspension of internet services in Lucknow till tomorrow evening in view of the PM's visit while large contingent of police forces has been deployed in and around the Lok Bhawan.

The security has been enhanced in Lucknow, after last Thursday's violence in the city during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CCA). UNI