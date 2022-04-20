Unplanned Development & Encroachment Are A Major Cause For Traffic Congestion In Haldwani

Haldwani: Haldwani, the second largest city of Uttarakhand, also known as The Gateway to Kumaon, was once known for its tranquillity. But with the passage of time, unplanned development and the growing population have had a detrimental effect on the environment of the city. Traffic congestion has become a regular feature despite the fact that after the formation of Uttarakhand, transport facilities have drastically improved and commutation made easy.

An increasing number of vehicles and narrow city roads are among the factors responsible for continuing traffic obstruction in various parts of the city. Says a local resident Chetna, 'The main Nainital Bareilly road is closed for heavy traffic during the day, as a result, heavy traffic notably buses plying from SIDCUL Rudrapur find it easy to enter roads meant for light to very light traffic in the residential areas of the city. This not only causes huge traffic blocks in the colonies but also has a damaging effect on the health of residents." There has been a sharp increase in the number of people having chronic respiratory system related diseases, say the Base Hospital figures.

The lack of a rapid mass transportation system, proper roads, pavements, and mixed traffic have only added to traffic woes. Besides, the roadways station is in the heart of the city due to which buses have to enter the city. A proposal to build an Inter-State Bus Terminus outside the city limits which had gathered momentum during the tenure of the last government is now gathering dust. Besides another proposal to make a ring road is also on the hold due to land acquisition issues. Lack of flyovers is another problem that only adds to the already bad state of traffic.

"Lack of proper parking leads to people parking their cars wherever they want," says Bhumika Agarwal, a local Businesswoman. According to her "Constant honking reflects impatience and trying to find a way especially by two-wheelers, in the already congested traffic shows complete lack of control over traffic."

Encroachment on the already narrow roads only adds to traffic congestion. Though several drives to remove encroachment have taken place in the past, but the encroachers do not go. "These encroachers have absolutely no fear of the regulations. Strict laws like heavy penalties to discourage encroachment must be put in place. Then only can we expect some relief," says Shamit.

"We are working on building multilevel parking at several points within the city limits," says Joginder Rautela, Mayor of Haldwani. "Besides the Ring Road will be a reality very shortly. Also, the National Highway in nearing completion which will divert major hill bound traffic to outside of city limits," adds Rautela.

According to Harkesh Singh, Inspector CPU, "Traffic Police and the City Patrol Unit have joined hands to see that commutation remains hassle free,"

The establishment claim to be taking steps to address this problem, but the situation appears to be far from improving at present.