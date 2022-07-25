Unorganized Workers Registered On E-Shram Portal

New Delhi (The Hawk): As on 31st December, 2021, 17,77,73,595 unorganized workers were registered on e-Shram portal. Ministry envisages to provide benefits of various social welfare schemes to the unorganized workers registered on the e-Shram portal. The registered workers are also nudged to take benefit of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojna (PM-SYM) & National Pension Scheme for Traders (NPS-Traders) Pension Schemes.

The percentage of enrolled workers belonging to SC and ST category (as on 31st December, 2021) was 22.2% and 7.2 % respectively.

The Ministry has on boarded Common Service Centre (CSC) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs) to facilitate registration on e-Shram portal. Any unorganised worker can easily register on the portal through self-registration, CSCs or SSKs. The CSC has undertaken various camps, including night camps to facilitate registration on the e-Shram portal. Further, the Ministry has provided a dedicated National Helpdesk with toll free number 14434 to help and guide unorganised workers in registration on the e-Shram. Besides, print and social media has been used to create awareness about e-Shram. Based on these efforts of the Ministry, as on 20th July, 2022, over 27.99 crore Unorganised workers have been registered on e-Shram. Information regarding income on e-SHRAM portal is based on self-declaration basis.

As on 20th July, 2022, 3.71 crore unorganized workers above age of 50 years have been registered on e-Shram portal. Further, out of total registration on e-Shram, about 47.16% are male and 52.84% are female.

e-Shram portal has been integrated with National Career Services (NCS) portal. Any unorganized worker registered on eShram portal can seamlessly register on NCS portal to search and apply various job opportunities available on NCS.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.