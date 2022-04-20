Unnao Survivor Accident Case: UP Minister's Son-In-Law Made Accused

Lucknow: With the Opposition's demand to expel tainted lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar from BJP gaining ground, the saffron leadership is likely to face a more scratching attack, with a close relative of a Yogi minister been made accused in the accident of the Unnao survivor's car in Rae Bareli on Sunday, in which she and her lawyer were critically injured, while two of her aunts died.

One Arun Singh, accused number seven in the CBI FIR, is presently Block Pramukh of BJP in Unnao and is son-in-law of UP Minister Ravindra Pratap Singh alias Dhunni Singh, BJP MLA from Fatehpur. Surprisingly, the truck which hit the survivor's car, is from Fatehpur and it's owner is also from Fatehpur.

Sources said here on Wednesday that Arun had always been close to the rape accused BJP MLA. He had been questioned in the past, but never made an accused in the previous FIRs. Now, he has been made an accused in the accident case.

Congress General Secretary (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had repeatedly asked, as to why Sengar has not been expelled from the party.

In her tweet, she had said 'What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case?'

On the other hand, answer to the question on why BJP was soft on Sengar, lies in his caste. He is part of the important Thakur political lobby of UP, which comprises senior leaders and lawmakers like Raja Bhaiya, Yashwant Singh, Arvind Singh Gope, Akshay Pratap Singh and Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Almost all senior Thakur politicians are related with Sengar. Even Congress MLA Aditi Singh is related to Sengar's family.

They might be belonging to different political parties, but their unifying force is the 'caste,' which is preventing BJP from taking any action against him.

Just to avoid the Opposition attack, UP BJP president Swantrantra Deo Singh on Tuesday said that Sengar has been suspended one year back.

Murmuring has started in BJP, as why the party leadership is not taking action against Sengar, who has been an embarrassment for the party, since it came to power in March, 2017.

'He (Sengar) does not belong to BJP. He was an import from Samajwadi Party, who joined BJP on the insistence of some senior leaders, just before Assembly elections in 2017.

'If we can take action against our state vice-president Daya Shankar Singh and inbred BJP leader for speaking ill against Mayawati, what is preventing us from showing the door to Sengar,' a BJP leader asked.

Daya Shankar Singh was suspended for six years in 2016 for using derogatory words against Mayawati and was taken back in 2017.

'When the party leadership took no time in expelling a lawmaker of Uttarakhand for brandishing guns and chastising another MLA, who is also son of a senior leader of MP for beating up officials with cricket bat, why no action is being taken against Sengar?,' he said.

BJP may be reluctant in taking action against the MLA because of the political influence he wields in Unnao district. He is MLA since 2002. His integrity is not confined to any particular political party.

He has been member of all parties, including BSP, SP and BJP. He won the first Assembly election from Sadar constituency in Unnao as BSP candidate. He then joined SP and won two subsequent elections in 2007 and 2012 from Bangarmau and Bhagwantnagar constituencies - both in Unnao district. In 2017, he joined BJP and successfully contested election from Bhagwantnagar.

Sengar's political influence made senior BJP leader Shakshi Maharaj to visit Sengar in Sitapur jail before the Lok Sabha elections, raising many eyebrows. This meeting worked and Shakshi won the election from Unnao comfortably, despite rumors that he might be dropped for his non-performance. UNI