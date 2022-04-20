Unnao Rape: Y-Category Security Withdrawn From BJP MLA

- Lucknow: After utter controversy, the Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn the Y-category security cover of accused ruling Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Bangarmau Kuldeep Singh Sengar, charged with raping a teenaged girl in Unnao last year.
- Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said Sengar's Y-category security was revoked soon after an FIR of rape and kidnapping against the lawmaker was registered on April 12.
- Presently, the MLA was under seven days' police remand of the CBI and was likely to be produced before the special court tomorrow morning when the agency will seek further extension of the remand.
- Sources said policemen deployed at MLAs Makhi residence in Unnao and police gunners accompanying him have been withdrawn. A total of 11 policemen were in the security of the MLA including two commandos.
- CBI has registered FIR against the MLA under section 363, 366,376, 506 and POCSO Act after which he was arrested on April 13 as the Allahabad High Court expressed its annoyance for not arresting the rape accused. The development comes after the BJP-led governments in the state and the Centre faced criticism over the handling of the Unnao rape case, which has sent shock waves across the country.
- Meanwhile, Shashi Singh, the accomplice of the MLA, who was on police remand has returned to the jail after her four-day police remand expired yesterday. UNI
