Unnao Rape: Victim Records Fresh Statement Before Magistrate

Lucknow: With the victim recording a fresh statement before the Magistrate in Lucknow on Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is considering to withdraw the POSCO Act invoked against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

On Monday the CBI sleuths brought the victim and her mother from Unnao and later she recorded a fresh statement before the magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC. This would be the second statement recorded by the victim. Earlier last year in June, she had recorded a statement before the magistrate in which she did not charge the MLA with the rape.

However, in a fast development, during the medical examination of the victim, it was found that she was not a minor when the rape took place in June, 2017. Sources said the CBI presented the medical report of the victim in the special court where it was said that she was not a minor at the time of crime. If the victim was not minor at the time of the crime, then court can allow scrapping of the POSCO charges against the MLA. Earlier, a report had claimed that the victim was around 19 years when she was raped last year. UNI