New Delhi: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was on Friday sentenced to life in jail after considering all aspects of the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Sengar was also fined Rs 25 lakh, of which Rs 10 lakh will go to the victim and Rs 15 lakh to the prosecution.

The victim and her family have already been provided with home for one year. "Thereafter, I am asking CBI to assess the threat measures and all possible efforts to prevent her," the court said.

–IANS