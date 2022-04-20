Unnao rape: CBI to seek Narco test of BJP MLA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Unnao rape case would be seeking court's permission for conduct narco and polygraph test on alleged accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Sources here on Monday said that CBI was reported to had taken a decision of narco test after it found discrepancies in the statements of the MLA during interrogation.

"The MLA was given a similar set of questions after a gap of one hour by interrogating officers. Some of the answers given by him were found to be contradictory," the sources said.

The agency is also likely to give an application in the court seeking permission to conduct lie-detector test on Sengar, later this week.

However, the investigating agency could also seek Narco test for the victim, sources said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the CBI team is likely to take the MLA to Unnao for spot identification and then conduct a face-off with the survivor.

The CBI will also take both Kuldeep and his accomplice Shashi Singh, who is on four days police remand since Sunday.

The uncle of the alleged victim had on Sunday night again alleged that the MLA's 'goons' had asked the villagers to either remain quiet or leave the village.

Last week, Sengar was taken into seven-day police custody after a 17-hour interrogation. It came after the Allahabad High Court rapped the police for its inaction against the BJP lawmaker who was influencing the "law-and-order machinery".

"The disturbing feature of the case is that the law and order machinery and the government officials were directly in league and under the influence of Kuldeep Singh," a bench of Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale and Justice Sunit Kumar had said on Friday. The court has fixed May 2 as the date to monitor the case.

The other accused, Shashi, had allegedly taken the victim to Sengar on the day of crime, and stood guard outside the door as the heinous crime was allegedly committed inside by the MLA and others.

After a massive public outrage over the inaction of the UP police, the case was handed over to the CBI on April 12. Three FIRs have been file by the UP Police in the case. The first FIR pertains to the alleged rape of the girl in which Sengar and Shashi Singh have been named as accused.

UNI



