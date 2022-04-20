Unnao rape: CBI seeks action against IAS, 2 IPS officers

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the Unnao rape case in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused, has written to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, seeking action against one IAS and two IPS officers.

The IAS officer was posted in Unnao as district magistrate at the time of the incident and the two IPS officers were also posted in Unnao. All three have been found guilty of dereliction of duty.

The CBI has sent a letter to the government after the officers came under suspicion during the investigation.

The then Makhi Kotwali station house officer has already been convicted in the case. He is also in jail.

The CBI has already convicted other accused, including Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former MLA of Unnao and his brother in the same case. Sengar has been sentenced to life imprisonment based on the CBI charge sheet. His membership of the state assembly also ended after he was convicted.

Sengar and his associates reportedly gang-raped a minor girl in 2017. The case grabbed headlines when the victim attempted to immolate herself in front of the chief minister's residence in Lucknow in April 2018 to protest against police inaction in the case.

Two days later, the victim's father died in police custody, allegedly due to beating by Atul Sengar, the former MLA's brother. The case was handed over to the CBI and Sengar was arrested.

On the direction of the Supreme Court, the matter was transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Tis Hazari Court in Delhi and the entire hearing was also held there.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 54, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Tis Hazari court on December 20, 2019 in the rape case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Sengar. —IANS