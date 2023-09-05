Unnao rape victim’s sister alleges threat to security in Delhi

Unnao: The Unnao rape victim’s family has released a CCTV footage, alleging that two masked men were seen doing a recce of her Delhi house on the night of September 2.

The victim’s sister posted the videos on the social media and alleged that they were former BJP MLA Kuldip Singh Sengar’s men, who is serving his jail term in Unnao rape case.

“We have informed the Delhi police about the incident, and I have also posted the video on social media,” she saud, adding that the family members living in Delhi, were scared.

The house belongs to the victim’s uncle Mahesh Singh, who is in jail in different cases.

But the victim’s family has been living in this house since 2018 for security reasons.

“The masked men came in a car, they were also not afraid of the CRPF men who are deployed for the security,” she said.

The men easily loitered around and went away.

“We are sure some conspiracy is being hatched by Sengar who was recently out on parole for marriage of his daughter,” she said.

The Unnao rape case took place in 2017 in which Sengar was the main accused.

The matter took a serious turn when the victim’s father was beaten to death ion police custody, allegedly by Senger’s brother.

Sengar has been convicted in the matte and is presently lodged in jail in Delhi.

—IANS