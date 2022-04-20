Unnao Rape Victim's Father Demands Hyderabad-like 'Encounter'

Unnao (UP): The father of Unnao rape victim on Saturday demanded a Hyderabad-like "encounter" for the perpetrators.

The woman, 23, who suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, died on Friday night in Delhi''s Safdarjung Hospital.

Talking to reporters here, the deceased''s father said: "I have only one demand... my daughter should get justice."

He demanded a Hyderabad-like "encounter", or death penalty for the accused.

He said that his daughter''s post-mortem will be conducted at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Saturday. Following the autopsy, the body will be brought to Unnao. She died at Safdarjung Hospital at 11.40 p.m. on Friday.

While confirming the victim''s death, Shalabh Kumar, department head at the Burns and Plastic Surgery department, Safdarjung Hospital, said: "The victim''s heart stopped functioning at around 11.10 p.m. on Friday. Despite all efforts by doctors, her condition didn''t improve and she died at 11.40 p.m.. She fought for life till her last breath."

The victim, who had sustained 90 per cent burns, was conscious till 9 p.m. The accused sprinkled an inflammable substance on the victim when she was on her way to Rae Bareli district on Thursday morning. She was later brought to Lucknow civil hospital with 90 per cent burns and later on Friday evening, she was airlifted to Delhi for treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital, where she breathed her last. Police have arrested five persons in connection with the case. --IANS