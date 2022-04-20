Unnao Rape Victim's Family Had Written To CJI, Others On Threat To Their Life By BJP MLA

Lucknow: Apprehending threat to their lives, the family members of the Unnao rape victim had written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Govind Mathur and several higher-up in the Uttar Pradesh government seeking action "those who were threatening them". The letter sent to the CJI on July 12 with signatures of the rape victim, her mother and aunt, claimed that Manoj Singh, brother of the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger had come to their house along with his henchmen on July 7 and threatened them of dire consequences if they do not withdraw the rape case charges against the MLA.

On the next day, they again came with other persons including Haripal Singh, one of the accused in the Unnao rape case and threatened that if they don't withdraw the rape charges then the entire family would be implicated like they have done in the case of Mahesh Singh, the uncle of the rape victim, the letter stated. The letter, which was made available to the media on Tuesday, also says that they are attaching the video clippings of the threat given by the associeted of the MLA. On Sunday, a speeding truck collided with a car in which Unnao rape case victim was traveling along with her lawyer, aunt and aunt's sister in UP's Rae Barelli. In the accident, her aunt and aunt's sister were killed while rape victim and lawyer were stated to be in critical condition. Pushpa, killed in the accident, was one of the signatories of the letter. The rape victim, last year has filed an FIR against Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others for gang raping her. The victim's father died last year in police custody. UNI