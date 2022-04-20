Unnao Rape Survivor Critically Injured In Road Accident, Mother, Aunt Die

Rae Bareli: Victim of the Makhi gang rape case of Unnao and a lawyer were critically injured while her mother and aunt were killed on Sunday when their car was hit by a truck at Sultanpur Khera roundabout in the district.

Police here said that the victims were going on a car to meet their relative at Rae Bareli jail when it was hit by a truck coming from opposite direction under Gurubakshganj police station area on Rae Bareli-Banda highway.

Advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, Junior of Advocate Mahendra Singh, who got injured in the accident, told reporters that the rape victim, her mother, her aunt, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. "Victim's mother and aunt succumbed to injuries, the victim and her lawyer are in critical condition and have been admitted to the Trauma centre," he said.

Earlier it was reported that the lawyer Mahendra Singh died but instead the victim's mother succumbed to her injury. Police have arrested the driver and the owner of the truck from Fatehpur and they are being interrogated to find out any foul play. A police forensic team was also rushed from Lucknow to probe the accident.

BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with his brother are in Sitapur jail in connection with the gang rape case in which CBI had chargesheeted them. The people in the car were going to Rae Bareli jail, where gang rape victim's uncle is lodged. Meanwhile Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded a CBI probe into the accident and alleged that the accident was a pre-planned conspiracy on behalf of the jailed BJP legislator in the rape case. A team of SP leaders also visited the Trauma centre in Lucknow to know the health condition of the rape victim and her lawyer, who are in critical condition. UNI