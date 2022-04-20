Unnao Rape Survivor's Condition Is 'Serious And Stable'

Lucknow: The condition of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital, is "serious and stable", doctors said on Monday.

"The condition of the rape survivor is improving. She is following command and opened eyes and understanding things," a medical bulletin issued by the King Geroge's Medical University (KGMU) said. "The process of removing the ventilator has started, but she has to be given medicines to maintain her blood pressure."

The rape survivor's lawyer is breathing without a ventilator, but his condition is not improving and he is still in "deep coma", the KGMU said.

The condition of both are "serious and stable", the hospital said.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed that the rape survivor be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The rape survivor and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district. Two of her relatives were killed in the incident.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into the car-truck collision, booked 10 people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail on charges of raping the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

Sengar be shifted to Tihar jail

A Delhi court directed on Monday that expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar be shifted to Tihar jail from Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma put up the matter for argument on framing charges in the rape case—one of the four related cases transferred to Delhi—for August 7.

Both Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the victim into going to the legislator's residence, were produced in the court in compliance with an order by the judge. The court has also directed to shift Singh to Tihar jail.

The Supreme Court had last week directed to hold trial on daily basis and completing it within 45-days. Besides the main case, the three other matters transferred to the national capital are: the FIR which was lodged against victim's father under Arms Act, his custodial death and the gang rape of the victim.