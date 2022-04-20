Unnao Rape Survivor's Accident Case To Be Heard In Lucknow For 15 Days: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that transferring of the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor to Delhi be kept in abeyance for 15 days. The case will be heard in Lucknow till then, the apex court said.

On Thursday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had shifted the five cases related to the Unnao rape to Delhi and assigned a special judge to conduct day-to-day trials.

Today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) urged the SC not to transfer the accident case to Delhi.

Representing the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that one of the arrested accused in accident case has to be presented before a Judicial Magistrate in Lucknow. "Therefore, the court must not to transfer the accident case to Delhi till probe is complete," he said.

The court accepted the CBI request not to transfer the accident case till the hearing on the remand proceedings of the accused are completed.

Earlier in the day, the top court ordered for transfer of the rape survivor's uncle from a jail in Rai Bareli in Uttar Pradesh to Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The victim's uncle is serving a 10 year jail term in a case. The order came after the Uttar Pradesh government raised no objection to a plea seeking his transfer to Tihar Jail.

The court also directed the media not to disclose the identity of the rape survivor after it was informed that some old videos of her and her family were being broadcast.

After it informed of the family's hesitation to shift the injured survivor and her lawyer from a hospital in Lucknow to AIIMS Delhi, the bench said will take up the matter on Monday, the next date fixed for hearing.

The court was also informed that the Uttar Pradesh government had paid compensation to the survivor and the CRPF had taken over the family's security since Thursday night.

Chief Justice Gogoi had on Wednesday taken suo moto cognisance of a letter written by the rape survivor's family alleging threats from the henchmen of BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

On Sunday, the rape survivor, who had accused Sengar of raping her in 2017, was travelling to Rae Bareli with her lawyer Mahendra Singh and two aunts when a truck being driven on the wrong side hit them.

While the girl and her lawyer were critically injured, her two aunts -- one of whom was a witness to the crime -- were killed in the accident. IANS