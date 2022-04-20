Unnao Rape Case: SC Seeks Report On Delay In Placing Victim's Letter Before CJI

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of Unnao rape victim's letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a report from its secretary general as to why it had not been brought to his notice.

In her letter to the CJI, the 19-year-old woman had expressed apprehension of threat to her life.

"Unfortunately, the letter is yet to see the light of the day and yet the newspapers flashed it as if I have read the letter," Justice Gogoi said.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, lamented that newspapers gave the impression that no action was taken by the CJI.

"We will do something about this highly volatile situation," the bench said.

The observations came when senior advocate V Giri, who is assisting the court in the suo motu case on alarming rise in child rapes, sought urgent hearing of the Unnao rape case. The apex also asked the Uttar Pradesh authorities to file a status report by Thursday on the accident of the Unnao rape case victim. It listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped two years ago by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Unnao, was critically injured in a car crash on Sunday. She was travelling with her family members and lawyer when their car was hit by a speeding truck in the northern state's Rae Bareli district.

Two of her family members were killed in the accident and her lawyer was seriously injured. The woman's family has filed a complaint alleging "conspiracy" behind the car crash.

A copy of the letter, written by the survivor and two of her family members, was also sent to the Allahabad High Court and Uttar Pradesh government authorities. The letter claimed that some people, allegedly associated with Sengar, had threatened the victim's family with dire consequences on July 7-8. It also sought a direction for registration of an FIR against those who allegedly intimidated the family. The letter, signed by the girl, her mother and aunt, stated that on July 7 Naveen Singh, son of an accused in the case Shashi Singh, brother of another accused Kuldeep Singh and one Kunnu Mishra had visited their house and threatened them. The next day, another person came to their house. Along with the letter, they said, they were also annexing the video of the car in which these people had come to their house. PTI