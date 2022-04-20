Unnao Rape Case: Priyanka Questions Delay In Completion Of Trial

Lucknow: The All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised questions over delay in hearing in the Unnao rape case in which the former BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused.

The Supreme Court on August 1, 2019 had set a 45-day deadline for trial in the five cases related to the Unnao rape survivor even as it directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the probe in the woman's accident case within a week.

The Congress leader tweeted Wednesday morning, 'The Supreme Court had ordered completion of trial in Unnao case within 45 days. Eighty days have passed by the case is still under trial. The state of Uttar Pradesh leads when it comes to crime against women. Cases are not registered against criminals and when the accused is BJP MLA then there is delay in registering FIR, then there is delay in arrest and now the trial is pending.'

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose had made it clear that the agency can only seek an extension of an additional seven days for probe in the accident case and that too in exceptional circumstances. The bench had directed that the trial in the main case relating to the rape will have to be completed within 45 days from its commencement.

The court said the name of the presiding judge for the trial of the cases will be decided after an in-chamber consultation. The court added that it was passing an ex-parte order without the representation of the accused persons to ensure an expeditious investigation and trial keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case. The court had also directed that the survivor, her mother, and other family members will be provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and an officer of the level of commandant will file a compliance report forthwith.

Few months back, a speeding truck had hit the car in which the rape victim was travelling, killing her two aunts and leaving her and a lawyer critically injured. The CBI, which took over the investigation into the road accident, had booked ten people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled by the BJP later on and is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017. UNI