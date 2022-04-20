Unnao Rape Case: BJP Claims MLA Already Suspended, UP Cong Holds Protest

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP said on Tuesday that rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar was suspended from the party long ago, amid growing demands to sack the lawmaker after the Unnao rape survivor was critically injured in a car-truck collision.

"Sengar was suspended by the party earlier and there is no change in his status," state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh told PTI.

"There is no change in the position of the party and the government, which is standing with the victim of the Unnao (rape) case," Singh said. He added that all possible help was also being extended to those who are undergoing treatment in a hospital here.

A car in which the Unnao rape victim, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police had said.

The police had filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others on Monday after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging conspiracy behind the incident. Sengar, a four-time MLA from Bangermau, was arrested in April last year on charges on rape.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also said on Tuesday that Sengar had already been suspended from the party long ago. Sharma visited the King George's Medical University (KGMU) to inquire about the health of the two injured.

"He (Sengar) has already been suspended. Strictest action has been taken," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader told reporters outside the trauma centre when asked about when the party would sack Sengar.

Meanwhile, hospital spokesperson Sandeep Tiwari siad there was no improvement in the condition of the two. "The situation is critical. Both of them are in the ICU and kept on ventilator," he added. The deputy chief minister said the government would provide the best treatment to them.

"If needed, best doctors will be brought for them. We have initiated strict action and an FIR was lodged under the sections as the family members of victims wanted," Sharma said.

The demand for Sengar's expulsion from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was led by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who, in a tweet this morning, said, "For Gods sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them." Congress party workers came out against the BJP in Lucknow, staging a dharna and demanding Sengar's expulsion from the saffron party. They were detained as they started marching towards the BJP office.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had also accused the saffron party of complicity.

"The meeting of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj with the rape-accused BJP MLA in jail proved that the raped accused are continuously getting the patronage of the ruling BJP...The Supreme Court needs to take cognisance of it," Mayawati tweeted.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had visited the hospital to meet the rape survivor and her family. PTI