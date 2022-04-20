Unnao Rape Case: 3 Persons Raped Survivor For 9 Days At Different Places, Says CBI

New Delhi: The chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 3 has revealed Unnao rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped and raped for nine days at different places by three persons when she was a minor in 2017.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding in-camera proceedings in the gangrape case, on October 11 took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI.

The court has now posted the matter for October 15 for further hearing.

The chargesheet stated that the girl was taken to a house on the way to Kanpur where two unknown persons, with covered faces, allegedly raped her.

It further stated that after two-three days, she was taken to Brijesh Singh Yadav's (one of the accused) house, where he allegedly raped her and then two days later, she was taken to Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh from where she was rescued by police.

The investigating agency in the chargesheet has named three persons as accused -- Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Singh Yadav and Shubham Singh for allegedly kidnaping, criminal conspiracy and gang-raping the woman a week after the June 4 incident.

This is a case separate from the one relating to the alleged rape by former BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar on June 4, 2017 at his residence.