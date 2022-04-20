Unnao Rape Accused Sengar Booked Under POCSO

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Friday framed rape charges under POCSO provisions against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in the Unnao rape case in 2017.

District & Session Judge Dharmesh Sharma framed charges against Sengar under IPC Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also framed charges of kidnapping the minor girl against Sashi Singh, Sengar's accomplice. Supreme Court had recently transferred the case to Delhi and the Tees Hazari court is now holding daily hearings.

The victim was 17-year-old when she was sexually assaulted by the accused in his house on June 4, 2017.

The case came to light when the survivor allegedly attempted self immolation outside Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. When the girl's kin complained about the incident, her father was booked by police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018. He was allegedly beaten up by the brother of the MLA and his aides while in prison and passed away in sometime.

On July 28, when the survivor, along with her family and lawyer, was travelling, her car was hit by an over speeding truck in Rae Bareli. The girl is battling for her life in AIIMS. Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against Sengar and nine others for murder in the accident case. After the accident, the Apex court transferred four criminal cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and directed the trial court to hold trial on a daily basis by completing it within 45 days. UNI