Unnao Jail Video: UP Govt To Take Action Against Four Jail Officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has initiated action against four officials of Unnao District Jail for allegedly facilitating some inmates to release fake video of enjoying a party as well as waiving a country-made revolver inside the barrack.

An official release of the Home Department released here on Wednesday claimed that the probe pointed that the entire mischief was made just to harass some senior jail officials. Reports said that a video of Unnao District Jail went viral in social media in which an inmate was shown waiving a country-made weapon while other inmates were seen enjoying a party.

The Home Department claimed that it was a mischief. The inmate waiving weapon is Amrish, hailing from Kithore in Meerut. He is having several cases of loot and murder and also convicted for life term in a murder case. On the administrative ground, he was recently shifted from Meerut to Unnao jail. Similarly, one of the inmate enjoying the party, is Pratap Singh aka Ankur, a resident of Bachrawa in Rae Bareli. He was arrested by Lucknow police in a loot case and was also shifted to Unnao on administrative ground, the release said.

According to the release, the probe shows that Amrish is a good artist and the weapon carried by him is made of mud and painted to make it look original. Similarly the food articles shown in the party is nothing but routine food served in the jail. The release said that the probe pointed that the video was released with the help of jail wardens, Mata Prasad, Hemraz, and jail guards, Awadesh Sahu and Saleem Khan, just to defame and harrass the senior jail officials who were restricting supply of outside food or any other prohibited items inside the jail. Necessary action has been recommended against the officials and they were likely to be suspended besides facing a departmental enquiry into the matter. UNI