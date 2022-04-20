Unnao girls laid to rest in their family field

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): The mortal remains of the two Unnao girls, who had died following suspected poisoning, were laid to rest in their own field on Friday.

The girls were among the three, who were found in an unconscious state in the field in Unnao's Baburaha village on Wednesday.

The burial took place amid tight police security and the presence of senior police and civil officials.

Family members said that as per tradition, the mortal remains of unmarried girls are not consigned to flames but buried.

Meanwhile, the condition of the third minor girl, who is battling for life in a private medical facility, remains critical.

