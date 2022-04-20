Unnao gangrape: Akhilesh on dharna, Priyanka visits kin

Lucknow/New Delhi: The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath faced flak from all quarters on Saturday as tragic news of the Unnao victim's death sank in.

While Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna outside the Vidhan Bhavan, demanding that the BJP government in the state be removed, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the family of the young victim in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and assured them that she was with them in this difficult time.

"The victim's whole family has been constantly harassed since last year. I have heard the culprits have some BJP connection. That is why they were being shielded," Ms Gandhi Vadra said. Terming Saturday as a "Black Day", Mr Yadav, accompanied by senior party leaders, squatted before the main entrance of the Vidhan Sabha and said his party will agitate against the government in all district headquarters.