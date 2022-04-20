Unlock1.0: People Flock To Garh-mukteshwar To Take Holy Dip In Ganga

Garhmukteshwar: Birjghat in Uttar Pradesh's Garhmukteshwar which was deserted during the lockdown has started seeing devotees again. People have started coming to Brijghat to take holy dip in river Ganga. The footfall of devotees has also given sigh of relief to the local businesses which were affected during the lockdown. Being an important religious place, Garhmukteshwar has been famous from ancient times. Lord Shiva got his emancipation here, that's why it comes to be known as Garhmukteshwar. Birjghat has emerged as a new holy pilgrim center and as a picnic spot.