Unlock 1: 'Mass Gatherings Will Remain Prohibited In UP', Says CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing media on May 31 via video conferencing informed that guidelines will be issued for Unlock 1 but mass gatherings will remain prohibited. CM Yogi Adityanath said, "After 4 stages of lockdown, from tomorrow we move towards Unlocking. We will not be implementing any extra taxes and our aim I to provide maximum relaxations to the people." He further said, "Tourism is very important from our state's employment and economy. Through Prayagraj Kumb, we have taken it to great heights. There was a halt on this due to COVID-19 but gradually they will open. We need to ensure that Mass gathering is avoided."