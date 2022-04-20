Badrinath: Famous hill shrine of Badrinath opened on May 15, however without grand ceremony without pilgrims. On June 8, pilgrims will be allowed to visit the temple in accordance to MHA's guidelines. Temple authorities are taking measures to maintain social distancing. Uttarakhand has recorded 869 cases of coronavirus as of June 7. Locals are not in favour of Yatra this year due to COVID scare.
Unlock 1.0: Badrinath Temple All Set To Welcome Pilgrims, Locals Oppose
