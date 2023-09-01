Unless we stop hoodwinking, India at danger of losing significant amount of territory to the Chinese: Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: On Friday, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor accused the BJP-led Centre of being helpless in the face of Chinese aggression.

A member of the Congress Working Committee criticised the Narendra Modi-led government harshly for its handling of the issue, saying, "unless we stopped hoodwinking the people by saying that China has taken nothing and there is no change, the country stood in danger of losing a significant amount of territory and a strategic advantage against this seemingly powerful neighbour."

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram expressed his delight at being voted to the CWC and then went on to tell the reporters that the subject of Chinese invasion is about more than simply a map.—Inputs from Agencies