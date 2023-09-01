    Menu
    World

    Unless we stop hoodwinking, India at danger of losing significant amount of territory to the Chinese: Tharoor

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September1/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Thiruvananthapuram: On Friday, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor accused the BJP-led Centre of being helpless in the face of Chinese aggression.

    A member of the Congress Working Committee criticised the Narendra Modi-led government harshly for its handling of the issue, saying, "unless we stopped hoodwinking the people by saying that China has taken nothing and there is no change, the country stood in danger of losing a significant amount of territory and a strategic advantage against this seemingly powerful neighbour."

    The MP from Thiruvananthapuram expressed his delight at being voted to the CWC and then went on to tell the reporters that the subject of Chinese invasion is about more than simply a map.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor BJP Narendra Modi Government Neighbour China
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in