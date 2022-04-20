Unleash the magic of retinol with these bedtime skincare tips

New Delhi: Taking the time to unwind with a nighttime skincare regime followed by a good night's rest will work wonders on your skin leaving it hydrated and glowing all day long. Dr. Geetika Mittal, Dermatologist and Skin Expert, shares a few bedtime skincare tips that will help your skin feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

Plug-in the skin charger:

Just like you would like to wake up to a fully charged digital device, wouldn't it be nice to have completely fresh and glowing skin in the morning mirror. This is why you plug-in your skin with a rich in retinol night serum or moisturizer that hydrates your skin for 24 hours and penetrates 10 layers deep into your skin's surface layers. Retinol also known as Vitamin A, can brighten and smoothen skin while fading signs of damage. It is set apart from other skin care ingredients because of its power, versatility and potency. Retinol works by encouraging your skin cells to turn over faster than they would normally, making way for new skin. With this magical elixir, your skin will feel more radiant, glowing and supple when you wake up.

De-stress your muscles:

With all the work you manage during the day, your muscles are wound up and tight. So wash away the tiring day by making yourself a warm bath that will relax your body and muscles. While you're in there, make sure you give your tired face muscles some care as well. Use a mild facewash, to gently clean your skin and massage in a circular motion. You can also exfoliate your face once a week to unclog your pores. This comforting skincare ritual calms your skin and enables your moisturizer to seep in deeper. Our face contains over 50 different types of muscles and experimenting a little with facial yoga will ease the tension in your jawline, cheeks and forehead, improve blood circulation and replenish its oxygen supply. This is a great way to prep your skin before bed.

Digital detox:

The whole day you've been juggling between digital screens and we're sure the blue rays have made your skin weary and dull. This is why it's important to take a 60 minutes digital-detox before you hit the bed, giving your skin and eyes the much needed rest. The detox will also let your mind relax and enable our skin to get the beauty sleep it needs.

Instead of browsing through social media, why not read a book, do some art, practice journaling or listen to music. These screen-free activities will definitely help you sleep better and relax you inside out!

—IANS