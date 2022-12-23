University Business School (UBS) Celebrate Silver Jubilee & Alumni Meet

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh, one of the region’s top B-schools which is dedicated to providing top-notch education in the field of management sciences, organized it’s Silver Jubilee & Alumni Meet on Friday, 23rd December 2022.

Prof. Parmjit Kaur, the faculty co-ordinator of Alumni Relations, UBS, Panjab University and Prof. Sanjay Kaushik, Chairperson, UBS organized the Silver Jubilee & Alumni Meet of UBS.

The meet was held at two venues, i.e., Law Auditorium (Arts Block-IV) and University Business School (Arts Block III), Panjab University. The function was presided over by the Chief Guest, Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, and other dignitaries including Guest of Honour, Prof. B.K. Kuthiala, Chairman, Haryana State Higher Education Council, Prof. Renu Vig, Dean of University Instructions, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Mr. Kuldeep Kaul, Founding member, UBS Alumni Association, and Mr. Anurag Aggarwal, President, UBS Alumni Association. The function was also graced by revered faculties of UBS, namely Prof. S.C. Vaidya, Prof. P.P. Arya, Prof. K.K. Uppal, Prof. R.P. Gupta, Prof. Satish Kapoor, Prof. A.K. Vashisht, and Prof. Smriti Sood. The event also witnessed the esteemed presence of Prof. Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala.

The program started off with the warm welcome of the Chief Guest and other dignitaries and alumni of three batches for their Silver Jubilee, i.e., 1995, 1996, and 1997 by Prof. Parmjit Kaur, the faculty co-ordinator of Alumni Relations, UBS and Prof. Sanjay Kaushik, Chairperson, University Business School. They honored the Chief Guest, Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University for his valuable presence on the occasion and also presented the bouquet to the Guest of Honour, Prof. B.K. Kuthiala, Prof. Renu Vig, Mr. Kuldeep Kaul and Mr. Anurag Aggarwal.

In a welcome speech, Prof. Parmjit Kaur greeted all the esteemed dignitaries, revered and current faculty of UBS and all alumni, and appreciated their zeal to assemble for the meet despite their busy schedules. She briefed about the strong foundations of the UBS and the importance of such a gathering every year where she stated, “Strong alumni meets are a key to the institution’s progress and excellence. Alumni Meets bring life to the campus and alumni are the building blocks of UBS. It has always been UBS’s vision to reconnect with the alumni for enhancing the visibility and reach of our institution. It was a great pleasure to have the alumni back to campus who have been torch bearers for the values of the institutions through their careers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Sanjay Kaushik, Chairperson, UBS talked about the progress of the department and highlighted “It is huge pleasure to interact with the alumni of all the three batches and a delight to welcome Mr. Kuldeep Kaul and Mr. Anurag Aggarwal. It is heartening to know that the alumni of all three batches have been placed at the highest position all over the world bringing laurels to the UBS, their alma mater. Their presence in the Silver Jubilee Alumni Meet has encouraged the UBS students in the current batch to work hard and achieve heights of success. The rich tradition of the UBS has been kept alive wonderfully.”

This was followed by an inspiring speech by Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University who motivated the alumni to reflect the true UBSite spirit to the outside world and encouraged them to participate and be involved in the various activities of the Alumni Relations Cell of the department and alumni gathering every year. He congratulated the batch of 1995, 1996 and 1997 on the event and also applauded the University Business School for their successful placement of the batch 2021-23. He quoted “Constant support of the Alumni is required to focus and put a light upon incorporation of the Start-ups and guide students that they are here at UBS not only to become managers and salaried class but to become owners and do something for the society as a whole with varied mindsets belonging to management domains with their innovation and creativity. To introduce integrated courses and to restructure the education system by linking science with arts so as to create synergy and enhance their vision. Active participation of management students in extracurriculars activities/sports apart from academics will bring much relevance for an individual as well for the society”.

Prof. B.K. Kuthiala, Chairperson, Haryana State Higher Education Council, who was the Guest of Honour, said such alumni meets are crucial to create a strong network that benefits those graduating from the institution and also those who come back to relive their campus memories. He said such events should be held each consecutive year to help the department to generate value from the industrial resources. He quoted “On this Alumni Meet, it is a privilege to have four generations i.e., teachers of teachers of teachers gathered today at one place to celebrate the Silver Jubilee. Being an Alumni, that is imperative to pay back to the system that made us what we are today”.

Prof. Renu Vig enlightened the audience with her words of wisdom regarding the educational reforms, she reflected upon “The need to implement high quality research-oriented courses, new age technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, Machine Learning, into present day education system for which the valuable support of the Alumni is fostered.

Talking about Panjab University restoring its rankings, essence of collective philanthropy from the alumni is essential. Alumni should contribute to innovative ways of staffing and programs so as to break the eligibility barriers among various educational domains and eventually leading to the flag of UBS soaring high”.

Mr. Kuldeep Kaul, founding member, UBS Alumni Association, addressed the attendees regarding the changes in the personal and professional life due to the pandemic and how to come out of this situation strongly. He also suggested the things that can be done for the department being an alumnus. “Alumni has been doing work actively and have a huge role in enhancing the close bond built between the Institution and the alumni. Structured mechanism is essential to engage the alumni with the students, mentoring program, upgradation of quality of output, Industry Academia partnerships.”

Then, President, UBS Alumni Association, Mr. Anurag Aggarwal briefed about Alumni Association, the contribution of this Association, and how they are collaborating with UBS. He mentioned how this Association is contributing for the up-gradation of facilities in the UBS, mentoring the students, and also for the placement of the students. Providing valuable insights from his experience of the industry, he shed a light on the current industry demands, how college and students should cope-up with new challenges, the role are soft skills, technical skills which are necessary to make the students industry-ready.

The University Business School felt proud on the achievements of their alumni. The event was graced by more than 100 alumni, spread across globe and holding top-notch positions that vary from country managers to Presidents in various esteemed multinational conglomerates, government organizations, PSUs, academic institutions and have also been recognized as emerging entrepreneurs at the global front. The list of alumni included well-known personalities from the corporate world and myriad fields of management, who graced the event by sharing their valuable experiences.

The registration process started around 9 a.m. at the Law Auditorium, after which the guests were served with refreshments. The event started traditionally with the Panjab University Anthem followed by the lighting of the lamp by esteemed dignitaries. After the address by all the dignitaries, a Souvenir was released to mark the occasion.

The UBS took the opportunity to felicitate and honour the Dignitaries, revered faculty and the alumni of batches 1995, 1996, and 1997. The function was indeed a memorable one as the alumni cherished, rejoiced while remembering their old university days. The alumni turned nostalgic to the clippings as they walked down the memory lane and appreciated with a thunderous applause. A special vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Rupinder Bir Kaur, Associate Professor, University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Silver Jubilee 1997 Batch, after which the function was followed by lunch, where the alumni interacted with the faculty members and the students.

The event acted as a knowledgeable forum for the students of UBS who interacted with the guests through an Alumni-Student Interaction session and gained some useful insights of the corporate world from the Alumni. The occasion was indeed a perfect opportunity for everyone to connect and make binding relationships.

Post lunch, the evening was truly owned by the splendorous cultural performances put forth by the UBS students for the alumni that featured singing performances, dance performances like Giddha, Bhangra, Pahari Nati, Ghoomar, Garba, Haryanvi and Bollywood as well as other enjoyable activities. The program lasted till the evening, at the end of which high tea was served before bidding farewell to the alumni. Everyone bade farewell to each other and their beloved Alma Mater, University Business School with a promise to meet again and with a conviction to contribute back to the institute through regular webinars, research and academic partnerships.

The event organized by Prof. Sanjay Kaushik, Chairperson, UBS, Prof. Parmjit Kaur, the faculty co-ordinator of Alumni Relations, and the Alumni Relations Cell of the UBS was special on a count that owing to the global pandemic, the event saw participation of three batches instead of one, for the very first time. The Alumni Relations Cell expressed their gratitude to all the alumni who graced the occasion with their presence. The Cell extended its vote of thanks to everyone who helped to make this event a great success, including academic members, research scholars, students, and volunteers.