Universities, teaching community should adapt to a future-oriented learning approach: J-K LG

Srinagar: On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged schools and educators to adopt a more experiential approach to teaching and learning in order to better prepare children for the opportunities and problems they would face in the future.

Sinha, speaking at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora's second convocation in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, said, "Convocation is also an opportunity to celebrate eternal values, humility, creativity, righteousness, individuality, and compassion, nurtured by the institution." To help kids build a brighter future for their country, he added, "These values are invisible gold medals."

K Kasturirangan, head of the team responsible for creating the National Education Policy 2020, presided over the event.—Inputs from Agencies