Universities, colleges to reopen in UP from Monday

Lucknow: The universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh are reopening from Monday.

The educational institutions will reopen with only 50 per cent attendance and students, on a roster basis, can attend the class in any enclosed area. A maximum of 200 students can attend the class at any given time.

The universities and colleges in the state have been closed since March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Classes will be held in a phased manner to avoid crowding on campuses.

It will be mandatory for all students to wear masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing to prevent spread of the virus.

According to the guidelines, the universities and colleges have to make provision for thermal scanning and hand wash for students and staff.

At the entry points, educational institutions must avoid overcrowding of students and that they may enter through a disciplined line.

In the classroom, students will be required to sit at a six feet distance and they will not be allowed to share books, notes and laptops.

Universities have also been allowed to reopen hostels where all health protocols can be followed.

