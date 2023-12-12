United to take on Bayern Munich in UCL

High-Stakes Showdown: Manchester United Faces Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in a Must-Win Clash for UCL Survival, Managers Ten Hag and Tuchel Share Perspectives.

Manchester [UK]: Manchester United will lock horns against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage match at Old Trafford in the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday.

United will be looking forward to clinching a win in their final group stage match of the league. If they fail to get the three points, Erik Ten Hag's side will be unable to move to the next knockout stage. On the other hand, Munich have already qualified for the next round after they won four games and drew one match.

In the Group A standings of the UCL, Munich hold the top place with 13 points. Meanwhile, United stand at the bottom place of the group with just four points. They need to clinch three points to make their way to the next round.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, United manager Ten Hag said that he is still not sure about who will be available for the upcoming match.

"It's a condensed programme. We have training so, in this moment, I am not sure about everyone who is available for tomorrow but the question is over whether Victor Lindelof, whether he can make it or not. We will have to see tomorrow," he said, according to Manchester United website.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel said that it will be dangerous to face United. He added that it will be hard to defeat United since they have it in their DNA to overcome difficult times.

"My experience is that it is always dangerous to play Manchester United. They have a certain aura and certain mentality that makes them difficult to defeat. I feel that is part of the DNA of the club that they can overcome difficult minutes and difficult moments. You see in their strong moments how strong they are and the stadium [Old Trafford] plays a big role. The spectators are emotional and the stadium creates special moments," Tuchel said at the pre-match press conference.



Talking about Old Trafford, he said that it is one of the biggest stages in football. He also praised United and said that they are very dangerous in all positions.

"It [Old Trafford] is one of the biggest stages in football. It has a certain aura and electricity around it. When they are good, they are really, really good and very dangerous in all positions," he added.

The last time the two clubs faced each other on September 21, Bayern beat United by 4-3 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The high-voltage UCL match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

—ANI